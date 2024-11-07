Seattle Mariners Have Not Contacted Superstar Free Agent Juan Soto, Per Report
According to a new report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, seven teams have reached out to superstar free agent Juan Soto. The Seattle Mariners are not one of them.
According to Heyman, the teams that have contacted him are the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and Tampa Bay Rays.
It's unknown at this time how serious all of those suitors are for Soto, but it is a mostly predictable group of suspects. Soto is the biggest name on the free agent market this offseason and will command the biggest contract in baseball history, outside of Shohei Ohtani. There have been early rumors that Soto could get a deal approaching the $700 million neighborhood.
At that price, it's not surprising that the Mariners don't feel they can get Soto, but it's still disappointing to see the team not at least check in. The Mariners are in desperate need of offense this offseason and Soto's presence in the lineup would solve a large portion of their problems.
In addition to not going after Soto, it's already been a ruled a long shot that the M's will go after other high-priced free agents like Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso or Christian Walker. As a result, the M's will likely be forced into creative moves on the trade market. They could also hope to hit with low-budget moves this winter.
The Mariners went 85-77 this past season and missed the playoffs by one game. Soto hit .288 with 41 homers and 109 RBI. He is likely to finish in the top three of American League MVP voting.
