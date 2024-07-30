Seattle Mariners Have Struggled at Historic Ballpark
The Seattle Mariners allowed the most runs in a single game this season with their 14-7 loss against the Boston Red Sox on Monday at Fenway Park.
The loss was spurred on by a seven-run third inning which the Red Sox had a six-batter stretch that included a single, a two-run home run and four consecutive doubles.
That loss ended also continued a negative trend for the Mariners.
The NESN broadcast on Monday pointed out that Seattle was 3-11 in its last 14 games at Fenway Park. With the loss — that record dropped to 3-12 in its last 15. That's the worst record from any team over its last 15 games at Boston.
The Mariners have a 192-262 all-time record against the Red Sox according to Statmuse.
Monday's game was an important one for Boston — it was 2-10 post All-Star break (including a 20-7 loss to the Colorado Rockies on July 24). Monday also brought the Seattle back down to earth after it swept the White Sox on Friday, Saturday and Sunday by scores of 10-0, 6-3 and 6-3.
A lot of dominoes had to fall for the game to end the way it did on Monday. Wilyer Abreu worked a 12-pitch count against Mariners starter Logan Gilbert after a missed strike-three call on the fifth pitch of the at-bat. Gilbert also threw the most pitches in a single inning in his career (43 in the third) and allowed seven earned runs in 2.2 innings pitched — an extreme rarity for the 2024 All-Star.
Former Red Sox player and 2020 World Series champion Justin Turner will report to Seattle on Tuesday after being acquired in a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday.
Maybe his experience at Fenway Park will give the Mariners the edge they need for the rest of the series.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
