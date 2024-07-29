BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Acquire Veteran First Baseman From Toronto Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners made their fifth trade in the last four days on Monday by acquiring veteran first baseman/designated hitter from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for outfield prospect RJ Schreck according to multiple reports.
Schreck was the No. 29 prospect in Seattle's farm system according to MLB Pipeline. The 2023 ninth-round draft pick was hitting .250 this season with 12 home runs and 44 RBIs across 86 games with the the team's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox and Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers. All of Schreck's home runs and 43 of his RBIs came with Everett.
This is the second deal the Mariners have made with the Blue Jays in the past week after Seattle traded for reliever Yimi Garcia on Friday.
Turner, a 16-year pro, is hitting .257 this season with six home runs and 31 RBIs in 90 games with Toronto.
Turner is a two-time All-Star and one-time World Series champion. He's played first base, designated hitter and third base this season with the Blue Jays.
Many Mariners fans were hopeful that the first baseman the team would acquire from the Blue Jays would be Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but recent reports about Toronto being unwilling to trade him have made those chances very slim. If Guerrero Jr. were to be traded it likely would have required a Juan Soto-type haul to get him.
Turner will give Seattle some versatility with its lineup and give the team some much-needed experience. Tyler Locklear looks to be the long-term plan at first base but has struggled in moments since his most recent call-up both fielding and batting.
Seattle traded former All-Star Ty France to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday and needed to find a solid answer at first base.
It's not the blockbuster move that Guerrero Jr. would have been — but swapping one former All-Star for another (one with a ring) is far from a negative.
Turner will likely be a rental player and will be a free agent after this season according to Spotrac.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS TRADE FRANCE: The Seattle Mariners traded 2022 All-Star first baseman Ty France to the Cincinnati Reds on Monday for cash considerations and minor league catcher Andruw Salcedo. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACQUIRE AROZARENA: The Seattle Mariners reportedly agreed to a deal to acquire outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, according to multiple reports. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACQUIRE GARCIA: The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday for outfielder Jonatan Clase, per reports. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady