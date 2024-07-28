Seattle Mariners Sweep Chicago White Sox With 6-3 Win on Sunday
The Seattle Mariners wrapped up the first half of their six-game road trip with a 6-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The win gave the Mariners the series sweep and improved their record to 56-51. Because of a loss by the Houston Astros, the M's are back in a virtual tie for first place in the American League West.
"We needed to bounce back after a rough series at home against the Angels," Mariners manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Sunday. "Certaintly the White Sox — they've been struggling throughout the year. But you still have to go out there and do it. It's hard to sweep people, especially on the road. ... Offensively — Cal Raleigh. Wow. 10 runs from both sides of the plate. Really hard to do."
Seattle wasted no time getting on the board. Raleigh hit a two-run homer to left-center field to score himself and new Mariners acquisition Randy Arozarena. The homer was the Mariners' eighth of the series.
The Mariners tacked on another score one inning later after Leo Rivas grounded into a force out that scored Dylan Moore.
Moore and Jorge Polanco scored one inning later — both on a fielding error charged to White Sox third baseman Paul DeJong. The two runs made the score 5-0 Seattle.
Chicago right fielder Tommy Pham got his team on the board with an RBI single in the bottom of the third.
Raleigh responded in the top of the fourth and hit an RBI single to give the Mariners their sixth and final run of the game.
The White Sox weren't done fighting and DeJong made up for his error with a two-run homer to center field in the bottom of the seventh to cut Seattle's lead down to the eventual final of 6-3.
Starter Bryce Miller was pulled after DeJong's home run. He went 6.1 innings pitched and allowed seven hits, no walks, three runs (all earned) and struck out six batters.
Yimi Garcia entered for the Mariners in the bottom of the eighth and retired the side for the second day in a row. Andres Munoz shut down any hope of a rally in the ninth and earned his second save in as many days. Munoz's save Sunday was his 18th of the season.
The Mariners dominated a Chicago team that might end being the worst squad of all time. But Seattle did it against solid pitching and had good showings against two quality starters in Erick Fedde and Crochet.
Seattle will look to ride this momentum into a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox — another team looking to move its way up in the playoff race.
That series will start at 4:10 p.m. PT on Monday. Logan Gilbert will get the start.
