Mariners' Highly-Regarded Prospect to Begin Rehab Assignment
After being out for more than a month with a foot fracture, Seattle Mariners' top prospect Colt Emerson is set to begin a rehab assignment with the Arizona Complex League Mariners.
Per @MiLBMariners on social media:
Emerson is currently ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Mariners' organization, per MLB.com. He's also the No. 48 prospect in all of baseball as of the most recent rankings from the same site. He is also in the Top 100 prospects in Baseball America.
The 18-year-old infielder was the M's first-round pick in the 2023 draft and is hitting .271 this season through 19 games. He's got two homers and 14 RBI for Single-A Modesto, which already won the first-half title in the Cal League. That roster has featured some of the highest-level talent in the M's system, including Emerson, Jonny Farmelo and Laz Montes. Farmelo is unfortunately out for the year with a torn ACL now and Montes has been moved up to Single-A Everett.
The following comes from a portion of Emerson's MLB.com prospect profile:
The athleticism Emerson has as a former all-state wide receiver shows up on the baseball field consistently. He has a smooth left-handed swing geared for hard contact and his advanced approach was on display as he walked nearly as often (17 times) as he struck out (20) during his pro debut. Thought to be a definitive hit-over-power guy, his pop showed up much more than anyone anticipated, and his bat speed plus strength should continue to translate to in-game power.
With the trade deadline looming, teams will undoubtedly be looking at Emerson as a player to acquire from the Mariners, but we'll see if Seattle is able to hold strong and keep the top core of prospects in house.
