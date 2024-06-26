Mariners' Manager Provides Updates on Pair of Key Players After Win on Wednesday
The Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Wednesday afternoon to salvage game three of the three-game set. It was a dreadful road trip for the M's that saw them go 3-6 and lose a healthy portion of their lead in the American League West.
After the game was over, M's skipper Scott Servais provided a health update on both Luke Raley and Andres Munoz.
With regards to Raley, who was scratched before the game: Servais says he has a shoulder issue. He said that Raley woke up not feeling great and wasn't really able to get loose in the cage before the game. Servais says that he hopes the off day on Thursday takes care of things and Raley can be back in the lineup on Friday.
The 29-year-old Raley was acquired this past offseason in a trade with the Rays and is now hitting .253 with nine homers and 22 RBI. He's also stolen five bases and provided a general spark to the organization.
As for Munoz, Servais said he just didn't feel good on the mound on Wednesday. The usually reliable closer walked two and hit one in three batters and was taken out fo the game. He's dealt with a back issue this season but Servais downplayed any injury concerns, saying that in a long season that that will happen from time-to-time.
After the win, the M's are now 46-37 on the season. They'll take on the Minnesota Twins on Friday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
