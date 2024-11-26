Seattle Mariners Hire Former Atlanta Braves Hitting Coach Kevin Seitzer to Same Role
In 2024, the offense held back the Seattle Mariners. The team missed the playoffs by one game.
The Mariners led the league in strikeouts (1,625) and ace Logan Gilbert was one of the worst-supported starting pitchers in the league (2.99 runs a game).
The offense was significantly improved in the last month of the season after manager Dan Wilson and hitting coach Edgar Martinez were hired on Aug. 22. The lineup ranked in the top 10 in the league in many categories after the two were brought in.
Unfortunately, Seattle was too far behind in the standings too late in the standings to make the playoffs, but they did build some momentum for 2025.
It was reported in the offseason that Martinez wouldn't be returning as hitting coach, at least in a full-time capacity. The same reports said that the organization would try and keep Martinez in another role.
Per a story from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, the Mariners have found Martinez's replacement.
Seattle hired Atlanta Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer in the same role. Seitzer's assistant hitting coach, Bobby Magallenes, will be coming over to the Pacific Northwest as well.
Seitzer will be reporting to Martinez, who will oversee the overall hitting program. Martinez's official title will be "Senior Director of Hitting Strategy," and he'll travel with the team in a limited capacity, per a tweet from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude.
Seitzer played in the major leagues for 12 seasons (1986-1997) and was a two-time All-Star. He spent nine seasons with the Braves as hitting coach (2015-2024), helping lead the team to a World Series in 2021. Under Seitzer's instruction, Atlanta's offense ranked 15th in batting average in 2015, 19th in 2016, sixth in 2017, fifth in 2018, ninth in 2019, second in 2020, 12th in 2021, ninth in 2022, first in 2023 and 15th in 2024.
Seitzer coached two National League MVPs during his tenure with the Braves: Freddie Freeman in 2020 and Ronald Acuna in 2023. Veteran designated hitter Marcell Ozuna also put up arguably the best season of his career under Seitzer's instruction in 2024.
Per Kramer's story, the Mariners were "bullish" on bridging the success the team had during the last 34 games of 2024 with the experience that Seitzer and Magallanes provide.
There's few coaches in the league with the resume and the longevity of Seitzer. And hopefully for Seattle, that leads to results and continued success from the end of 2024 to 2025.
