Seattle Mariners American League West Rivals Hoping to Re-Sign All-Star Infielder
The Seattle Mariners are one of the most intriguing teams in the offseason.
So far, the biggest additions the Mariners have made is trading for former prospect Austin Shenton from the Tampa Bay Rays. The team also moved on from 2024 starting second Jorge Polanco and last year's top third baseman Josh Rojas in separate transactions.
Rojas was non-tendered on Friday, and a report from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude has implied that Seattle has roughly $16 million to find three starting-caliber infielders.
Team owner/chairman John Stanton has already said that the team doesn't plan on spending big in free agency. This is despite respective statements from Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and General Manager Justin Hollander that identified the infield as the main group the team will be trying to improve this offseason.
Despite the Mariners' self-imposed cash restraints, several insiders have mentioned the club as possible suitors for two-time All-Star and former World Series champion Alex Bregman, who's played most of his career with Seattle's top rivals in the American League West, the Houston Astros.
Those rumors seem to be based more in the Mariners' needs rather than negotiations taking place between the two sides. Bregman could end up the second or third-highest paid position player of the offseason behind Juan Soto and maybe Pete Alonso.
Despite Bregman costing too much money to sign, there's a chance that the Mariners won't have to play him in their games against the Astros anymore, which could be considered a small win by itself.
Per a report from USA Today's MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Houston is looking to bring back Bregman on a six-year deal worth $156 million ($26 million AAV). That contract would make him one of the five highest-paid third basemen in the league.
The issue is that amount of money is about $45 million less than what Bregman is looking for, per the same report:
The Houston Astros would love to have Alex Bregman back on a six-year deal worth about $156 million, but Bregman is seeking a deal worth at least $200 million.
Bregman is coming off a season where he hit .260 with 26 home runs and 75 RBIs.
In the same article, Nightengale mentioned the Boston Red Sox as potential suitors for Bregman. The team reportedly plans on moving franchise star Rafael Devers to first base, leaving an opening on the hot corner. Nigtengale mentioned the Philadelphia Phillies as another possible destination for Bregman, with the club rumored to be looking to trade Alec Bohm.
Bregman may not be in play for Seattle. But, ironically, the same thing keeping him from heading to the Emerald City (money) could be what leads to his AL West exit.
