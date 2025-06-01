Seattle Mariners Infielder Cole Young Discusses Up-And-Down Season After Walk-Off
SEATTLE — Saturday was a night to remember for Seattle Mariners top 100 prospect Cole Young. In his major league debut, Young had his first base hit, turned a double play, drew his first walk and hit a walk-off fielder's choice in the 11th inning. His RBI led the Mariners to a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park.
Young is considered Seattle's second baseman of the future, and he looked the part on Saturday. He finished the game 1-for-4 with that RBI.
The 2022 first-round pick was called up after a dominant month of May with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. In 26 games, Young scored 28 runs and hit 10 doubles, three triples and five home runs with 21 RBIs, and slashed .366/.467/.673 with a 1.140 OPS.
What makes Young's walk-off and month of May most impressive is how his season started.
The 21-year-old was a non-roster invitee to spring training with a chance to break camp as the Mariners' starting second baseman. His hopes of suiting up on Opening Day at T-Mobile Park were squashed due to an arm injury, which limited him to a designated hitter role for half of his Cactus League games. That setback carried over into his first month in Triple-A. In April, Young hit .200 with no home runs and five RBIs.
"The struggles I went through the past couple months, I feel like have helped me a lot," Young said in a postgame interview Saturday. "Hurt my arm in spring training. I was getting at-bats like every other day, and then go to Tacoma, I was hitting like .170 with no homers a month ago. I think that kind of made me take a step back and realize what I need to do different."
Young was praised for his bounce-back May by manager Dan Wilson before Saturday's game. But those emotions briefly resurfaced during Young's debut.
"I kind of felt those feelings the first at-bat," Young said. "And I think since I learned my lesson that whole month, it helped me adjust my mindset after that first at-bat and just realize what got me through that struggle. And whenever I'm feeling those type of emotions, I can handle it."
Young is still a young player. He's became one of the youngest players in the majors when he debuted, and will likely go through some growing pains in the rest of his rookie season.
Young has proven that he can respond to a down stretch. The Mariners held off on calling him up until they felt he was ready.
Based on Saturday, Young is more than prepared to ride the ebbs and flows of baseball, and he could potentially be a key player as Seattle hopes to make just its third playoff appearance in 24 years this season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
COLE YOUNG WALKS IT OFF, LEADS MARINERS TO 5-4 WIN: The Mariners top 100 prospect produced the game-winning fielder's choice to down the Minnesota Twins in the 11th inning Saturday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER DAN WILSON PRAISES COLE YOUNG AHEAD OF MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUT: The Mariners skipper had kind words for former first-round draft pick ahead of his debut Saturday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACTIVATE STARTING PITCHER OFF IL, JETTISON PAIR OF RELIEVERS: Mariners staring pitcher Bryce Miller will make his return after a two-and-a-half week stint on the injured list. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.