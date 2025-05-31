Seattle Mariners Activate Starting Pitcher Off IL, Jettison Pair of Relievers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will get a big boost to the pitching staff for a game against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.
The Mariners activated starting pitcher Bryce Miller off the 15-day injured list and optioned reliever Casey Legumina to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and designated reliever Will Klein for assignment in corresponding moves. Miller will start in Saturday's game. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. PT.
Miller was placed on the IL on May 14 (retroactive to May 12) with right elbow inflammation.
Miller had been pitching with discomfort the whole season before landing on the IL. The injury had stopped Miller from going deep into games. His longest outing of the season was his first one on May 29 against the Athletics where he pitched 5.2 innings.
He received a cortisone shot days before going on the shelf. It was also revealed that Miller has a bone spur in the back of his right elbow. Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said he doesn't expect further management for the spur the rest of the season.
Miller has a 5.22 ERA this season with 35 strikeouts and 21 walks in 39.2 innings pitched across eight starts.
Miller has been optimistic that with the inflammation gone, he can return to the form he had in the second half of last season where he was one of the best pitchers in the American League.
Miller had a 1.89 ERA and struck out 73 batters in 71.1 innings in 12 starts after the All-Star break in 2024.
The Mariners have had a bad draw of luck with starting pitching health this season. Last year, they were the only team in baseball that had four pitchers start 30 or more games and had seven pitchers start games in 2024. This year, Miller, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert have all had stints on the 15-day IL and Seattle has used nine starting pitchers.
