Dylan Moore, JP Crawford Rank Surprisingly High in Impressive Statistic
The Seattle Mariners are trying to sort out who their starting second and third baseman will be on Opening Day on March 27, 2025.
The Mariners missed out on the playoffs by one game for the second season in a row in 2024 despite having arguably the best starting pitching rotation in baseball.
Whatever new additions Seattle makes will play a huge role in whether or not the team can make it back to the postseason in 2025. But the improvement of returning players will be just as important.
Several players had down offensive seasons in 2024. But the offense, as a whole, was significantly better in the 34-game sample size under manager Dan Wilson and hitting coach (now Senior Director of Hitting Strategy) Edgar Martinez. Whether or not that trend of solid offense continues will depend on the team's top contributors.
Luckily, two infielders who are likely to be everyday players in 2025 are among the best in the league in an encouraging statistic.
The Mariners starting shortstop, JP Crawford, and Gold Glove utility player, Dylan Moore, didn't have great offensive numbers in 2024. Crawford hit .202 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs and missed over a month with a broken finger. Moore batted .201 with 10 homers and batted in 42.
But both players are among the best in the league at not chasing out of the zone. According to a tweet from Thomas Nestico (@TJStats on X), Moore had the third-lowest chase rate in the league at 17.7% and Crawford had the fifth-lowest at 18.2%.
Crawford and Moore's defense has been elite despite their offensive struggles. And based on their chase rate, both have a patient approach at the plate. If they both manage to improve on their offensive numbers in 2025, then the Seattle lineup has a chance to be significantly better than what it was last year.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER MARINERS DESIGNATED HITTER SIGNS WITH TWINS: The recent Japan Series champion signed a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training fresh off a successful stint in Nippon Professional Baseball. CLICK HERE
MARINERS CELEBRATE EDGAR MARTINEZ'S BIRTHDAY: The Seattle Mariners made a post on social media celebrating the team's former designated hitter, hitting coach and current Senior Director of Hitting Strategy. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROSPECT FARMELO PREDICTED TO HAVE BREAKOUT SEASON: MLB Pipeline predicted the athletic outfielder to be the Seattle Mariners standout minor leaguer of 2025. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.