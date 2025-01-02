Seattle Mariners Prospect Jonny Farmelo Predicted to Have Breakout Year
The upcoming 2025 season will be one of the more interesting ones in recent memory for the Seattle Mariners minor league teams.
The organization's Low-A affiliate, the Modesto Nuts, will go for a third-straight California League championship in their last season under the Mariners umbrella. The Arkansas Travelers, Seattle's Double-A team, will be chasing after their second-straight Texas League title.
Lazaro Montes and Colt Emerson will likely make their debuts at the Double-A level with the Travelers in 2025. And two top 2024 draft picks, switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and right-hander Ryan Sloan, are expected to make their professional baseball debuts with Modesto.
According to an article from MLB Pipeline, 2025 might be a standout season for outfielder and 2023 draft pick Jonny Farmelo.
MLB Pipeline writers Sam Dykstra, Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis picked one breakout minor leaguer for all 30 teams. And the trio of writers provided the following reasoning for picking Farmelo as the Mariners' breakout player:
The Mariners got Farmelo with the 2023 PPI Draft pick awarded for Julio Rodriguez’s Rookie of the Year win in 2022 and he might have been the breakout player of 2024, with an .816 OPS over 46 games in his debut, but a torn ACL ended his season in June. A return to health should allow the speedy outfielder to get back to what he was doing, showing off an advanced approach with some thump and outstanding defense to go along with base-stealing acumen.
Farmelo made his debut in 2024 and looked impressive in his limited action. In 46 games played, he hit .264 with four home runs and 25 RBIs to go with 18 stolen bases.
Unfortunately, Farmelo's impressive season came to a premature end. He tore his ACL going for a catch in center field. He's not expected to return until midseason from the injury. But if he maintains his form when he returns from injury, he'll likely rise up the ranks in Seattle's organization before all is said and done.
