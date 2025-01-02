Former Seattle Mariners Designated Hitter Mike Ford Signs With Minnesota Twins
The current offseason hasn't been huge in terms of major league acquisitions made by the Seattle Mariners.
But a lot of former Mariners players are finding new homes in the offseason. And a former first baseman/designated hitter has picked up with an American League Central club.
Mike Ford recently signed with the Minnesota Twins on a minor league deal with a Spring Training invite attached to the deal, per a report from MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
Ford is coming off a 2024 that he began with the Cincinnati Reds but ended in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. Ford played just 17 games for the Reds before picking up with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars.
Ford helped the BayStars to a Japan Series title, which they won over Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks.
Ford played for Seattle for parts of two seasons. He played 84 games for the Mariners in 2023 after playing 16 games for the team in 2022.
In 2023, Ford batted .228 with 16 home runs and 34 RBIs. He mainly played designated hitter while Ty France played first.
While in Japan, Ford ht .209 with nine home runs and 23 RBIs in 47 games played.
If Ford ends up making the major league roster for the Twins, it will be the seventh franchise he's played for since making his major league debut in 2019.
Ford will likely have a decent chance to have at least a stint in the big leagues for Minnesota due to its hole at first base. Last year's starter (and 2024 Gold Glover) Carlos Santana signed with the Cleveland Guardians on a one-year, $12 million deal.
