Seattle Mariners' Injured Starter Offers Ominous Insight into Arm Ailment
Seattle Mariners' starting pitcher Bryce Miller took a major step toward his return on Friday afternoon, throwing a two-inning simulated game in Houston before a game against the Astros.
After he was done, he said he felt good, but he did leave M's fans feeling a little ominous with some of his post-session comments. He's been on the injured list with right elbow inflammation.
Per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com:
“I know the cause, but I don't know if I should say it,” Miller said. “I'll say that everything's structure was really good. There's something in there that causes inflammation and something I can't just take out without missing the rest of the year. So this ideally gets me to the end of the year, and then we can reassess and see if I need to clean it up or anything. But at the end of the day, it feels good.”
The idea of Miller knowing what's wrong and not being able to immediately fix it is certainly troublesome, and the notion that he doesn't want to talk about it elicits some trepidation as well.
However, at the end of the day, fans have to trust Miller's word, and he says he feels good. He's eligible to come off the injured list next Thursday against the Washington Nationals. It doesn't appear that he'll need a rehab assignment at this time.
Miller, 26, is 2-4 this season with a 5.22 ERA. He's struck out 35 batters in 39.2 innings.
The Mariners enter play on Sunday at 29-22 and 2.5 games up on the Astros in the American League West. Seattle will play Houston on Sunday morning at 11:10 a.m. PT.
