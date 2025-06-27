Seattle Mariners Insider Reveals Multiple Big Pieces of Information About Team's Trade Deadline Plans
According to a recent report from Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the Seattle Mariners have a different trade deadline philosophy than the one we recently heard about from Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
According to Kramer, the M's are prioritizing help at a corner infield spot, but he also adds that the team is looking for additional help in the bullpen:
Sources have said that they’re prioritizing the corner infield spots to add an impact bat, as well as at least one more leverage arm for the bullpen.
Kramer also indicates that he's been told that the ownership group will allow for additional spending at the deadline, which could help them land an impact player like Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
All of this is good to hear if you are a Mariners fan. The team has trustworthy back-end bullpen arms like Gabe Speier, Matt Brash and Andres Munoz, and there's a degree of trust in Carlos Vargas, but the lack of impact from Troy Taylor (Triple-A) and Gregory Santos (injury) has hurt the M's in a big way this year. The lower leverage arms of Collin Snider, Trent Thornton, Eduard Bazardo and Zach Pop have all struggled at points this year. Snider is on the injured list right now.
Furthermore, the M's offense has been streaky, but they could stand to add another thumper in the middle of it. Ben Williamson has played a mostly-solid third base, but he has just one home run and eight doubles this season and provides the team almost no slugging ability.
The Mariners are 41-39 through 80 games and will open up a new series with the Texas Rangers on Friday night at 5:05 p.m. PT.
