Seattle Mariners Reportedly Have Surprising Philosophy at Looming Trade Deadline
There's a little over a month until the 2025 MLB trade deadline (3 p.m. PT on July 31), and fans are anxiously waiting to see what moves the Seattle Mariners could make.
The Mariners are in the middle of a daunting stretch of 17 consecutive games without a day off, including 10 straight games on the road to start that stretch off. So far, the club has performed well and has won four-of-five road games entering play on Wednesday. Seattle earned a series win against the Chicago Cubs and secured at least a split of a four-game set against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.
Entering Wednesday, the Mariners are 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and 1.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.
Seattle has been linked to outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and infielders Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez and Ryan O'Hearn in trade rumors. Time will tell whether any of those rumors bear any fruit. But according to one MLB insider, pitching is not an area the Mariners will be focused on in the trade market.
In a recent article for USA Today, Bob Nightengale went over several rumors and potential options for teams at the trade deadline. In the article, Nightengale revealed that almost every potential contender and assumed buyer at the deadline will be looking for pitching help, except the M's:
The Chicago Cubs, who have dominated the NL Central but have seen their lead getting a little too close for comfort, are one of the teams who would love to get their hands on (Mitch) Keller and (David) Bednar. Every contender but seemingly the Seattle Mariners are seeking a starter, reliever or both.
Entering the season, the Mariners were considered to have one of the best starting rotations in baseball. George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller have all had respective injured list stints and the rotation is yet to go a full turn through. Seattle has had nine pitchers start games this season after having seven do so all of 2024.
Mariners starting pitchers Emerson Hancock and Logan Evans have filled in well amidst the injuries, which could explain why Seattle isn't pressed to go after a starter.
The bullpen has also dealt with its own struggles, but has settled into a nice rhythm over the last month. The relievers allowed just four earned runs over their last 11 games.
