Seattle Mariners Join The 1961 Yankees with Maris and Mantle in Baseball History
By acquiring Eugenio Suarez at the trade deadline on Wednesday night, the Seattle Mariners have now aligned themselves in some extraordinary baseball history as August begins.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Cal Raleigh has 41 HR this season. Eugenio Suárez has 36.
The Mariners would be the second team in MLB history to enter August with 2 players on their squad having 35+ HR (counting HR with any team).
The other was the 1961 Yankees with Roger Maris (40) & Mickey Mantle (39).
That post was put out in the wake of the Suarez trade, but Raleigh actually hit his league-leading 42nd home run in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Texas Rangers, giving the M's even more firepower heading into the final 52 games of the season.
Any time you can link yourself with Mantle and Maris, you've done something pretty special, which is what the Mariners hope they did at the trade deadline.
Maris was a three-time World Series champion, a two-time MVP and a seven-time All-Star. He won a Gold Glove and hit 61 home runs in that 1961 season. Mantle, elected to the Hall of Fame in 1974, was a 20-time All-Star and a seven-time World Series champion. He won a batting title and three MVPs, as well as a Triple Crown.
Suarez is hitting .248 this season with 36 homers and 87 RBIs. He had a double on Thursday in his return to Seattle.
The Mariners are 58-52 and will take on the Rangers again on Friday night with first pitch at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Logan Gilbert will pitch against Jack Leiter.
