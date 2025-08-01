Seattle Mariners Join The 1961 Yankees with Maris and Mantle in Baseball History

Cal Raleigh has 41 HR this season. Eugenio Suárez has 36.



The Mariners would be the second team in MLB history to enter August with 2 players on their squad having 35+ HR (counting HR with any team).



The other was the 1961 Yankees with Roger Maris (40) & Mickey Mantle (39). pic.twitter.com/18rybdXqoc