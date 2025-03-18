Seattle Mariners Key Reliever Scheduled to Start Season on Injured List, Timeline Revealed
According to Seattle Mariners reporter Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, M's reliever Troy Taylor is scheduled to start the year on the injured list. However, Divish says that Taylor should be back in April.
Taylor has been throwing bullpens at the Peoria Sports Complex, and he'll get a live bullpen on Wednesday as he continues to ramp up.
Armed with an upper-90s fastball and a big breaking ball, Taylor can be a major weapon for the M's out of the bullpen, potentially pairing with Andres Munoz, Matt Brash and Gregory Santos as high-leverage arms. Brash should also be back from his own injury in April, giving manager Dan Wilson some additional options in the season's first month.
Taylor made his debut last August, going 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 21 games. He also registered one save, striking out 25 batters in 19.1 innings.
Taylor was a 12th-round pick in the 2022 draft out of UC Irvine.
With Brash missing the entire season (Tommy John) and Santos missing most of the season (various), the Mariners bullpen was hit-or-miss in 2024, but the hope is that everyone is back healthy this season. If that happens, the Mariners could have an elite power bullpen, but it's tough to count on both Brash and Santos given what they went through last year.
The Mariners will finish out Cactus League play over the next week and change before heading North to open the regular season on March 27 against the division-rival Athletics.
It's part of a season-opening seven-game homestand.
