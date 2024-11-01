Seattle Mariners Learn Game Times For 2025 Matchups in Sacramento vs. A's
The 2025 season will represent a schedule deviation for the Seattle Mariners. The M's will be playing in Sacramento for the first time, as that's where the division-rival Athletics will be playing. The A's will be moving to Las Vegas for the 2028 season (at least for now).
There have been several concerns raised over the last few months about this plan. The playing surface, which had been scheduled to be turf, is now going to be grass, which has been met with MLBPA approval. Furthermore, the temperatures in Sacramento are unbearably hot in the summer, leading to concerns about temperatures at game time next year. As a result, we've been waiting to see exactly what times the M's will be playing in Sacramento. Day games in that heat would represent a challenge for Seattle.
We got the answers to those questions on Thursday as the A's released their home game times:
Date
Game Time
Monthly Average Temp.
M's at A's
May 5, 2025
7:05 p.m. PT
67 (Record high 83)
May 6, 2025
7:05 p.m. PT
67
May 7, 2025
12:35 p.m. PT
67
M's at A's
July 28, 2025
7:05 p.m. PT
77 (Record high 95)
July 29, 2025
7:05 p.m. PT
77
July 30, 2025
7:05 p.m. PT
77
All in all, it looks like the Mariners have caught a break with regards to their schedule with the A's. First, they only play six games in Sacramento, getting seven in Seattle. Furthermore, the M's only have one day game in Sacramento. Fortunately for them, it comes in early May at a time when the heat is not expected to be a real issue.
The Mariners finished 85-77 this past season and missed the playoffs by 1.0 game. It was the second straight year that Seattle missed the playoffs by that margin. The A's finished fourth in the American League West.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: