Seattle Mariners Legend Edgar Martinez Earns Big Job with Puerto Rican WBC Team
Seattle Mariners legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez will have a prominent role in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, as he'll serve on the front office for the Puerto Rican team.
Latin reporter Hector Gomez had the information on social media. He'll serve under general manager Carlos Beltran and team manager Yadier Molina, as well as a host of Puerto Rican legends.
Carlos Beltrán, GM of Puerto Rico's National Team for the 2026 WBC, says that Yadier Molina will be the manager again.
Carlos Delgado, Iván Rodríguez, Roberto Alomar, Edgar Martinez will be in the Baseball Operations staff, per @GrandesELD
Martinez is one of the most beloved figures in Mariners history, having spent 18 years in Seattle as a player. He played on five different playoff teams and made seven All-Star teams. Martinez was a five-time Silver Slugger and a two-time batting champion. He previously served as the Mariners full-time hitting coach and assumed the role on an interim basis again last August when Jared DeHart was fired.
Martinez will not be the M's hitting coach this year but he will oversee the entire team's hitting philosophy and will be present at home games.
As for team Puerto Rico, they've participated in every World Baseball Classic since the event's inception in 2006. Puerto Rico has finished in second place twice, back in 2013 and 2017. The group finished sixth in 2023 as the event was won by Team Japan.
Puerto Rico has some of the best players in the world to choose from, including former Mariners closer Edwin Diaz.
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.