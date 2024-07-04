Mariners' Legend Felix Hernandez Got Some Company in Baseball History on Wednesday
On Wednesday night, Seattle Mariners' legend Felix Hernandez got some company in a rare group of baseball history in the form of Oakland Athletics' pitcher Joey Estes.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Over the last 20 seasons, 4 MLB pitchers 22 or younger have thrown a "Maddux" (9.0+ inning CG shutout on under 100 pitches).
All 4 of them did so against the Angels.
Felix Hernandez (8/28/2006)
Derek Holland (8/9/2009)
Henderson Alvarez III (5/4/2012)
Joey Estes (tonight)
Estes dominated the Los Angeles Angels in a 5-0 win for the A's. He moved to 3-3 on the year with a 4.39 ERA. He struck out four batters, walked one and gave up just five hits.
He made his major league debut in 2022.
As for Hernandez, he's one of the best pitchers of the 2000s. A native of Venezuela, he spent the entirety of his 15-year career with the Mariners, going 169-136 for his career. He was the anchor of some extremely mediocre teams but always made the M's worth watching when he pitched. He was inducted into the Mariners Hall of Fame in 2023.
A six-time All-Star, Hernandez also won an ERA title and a Cy Young in his career. Along with Randy Johnson, he is one of the best pitchers in team history.
The Mariners will be in action again this weekend when they host the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park. It will be the culmination of a disastrous nine-game homestand for the M's, who are limping toward the All-Star break, which comes after the following weekend.
