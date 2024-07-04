Mariners' Legend Felix Hernandez Got Some Company in Baseball History on Wednesday

Over the last 20 seasons, 4 MLB pitchers 22 or younger have thrown a "Maddux" (9.0+ inning CG shutout on under 100 pitches).



All 4 of them did so against the Angels.



Felix Hernandez (8/28/2006)

Derek Holland (8/9/2009)

Henderson Alvarez III (5/4/2012)

Joey Estes (tonight)