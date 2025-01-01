Seattle Mariners Legend Felix Hernandez Will Stay on Hall of Fame Ballot For Another Year!
The month of January is bound to be a big one for the Seattle Mariners and their fanbase. First, the M's might actually make a move in free agency, considering they haven't made one yet and have holes to fill all over the roster.
Second, longtime Mariners star Ichiro Suzuki is set to earn election into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. It's a formality at this point, and there's even a chance that Ichiro could go in unanimously.
His M's teammate, Felix Hernandez, isn't likely to earn election this year but in fit of good news, he's already earned enough votes to stay on the ballot for the 2026 cycle.
It's unknown if Hernandez will ever get into Cooperstown, but the longer he stays on the ballot, obviously the better the chances get.
Among many career accolades, Hernandez won a Cy Young and was a two-time Cy Young runner-up. He was a six-time All-Star who also threw a perfect game. He's a member of the Mariners Hall of Fame and had a run of 16 straight starts of seven or more innings pitched and two runs or less allowed, which made baseball history in 2014. He also won two American League ERA titles and was a three-time Roberto Clemente Award nominee.
Lifetime, Hernandez was 169-136 with a 3.42 ERA. He made 419 career appearances, with 418 of them being starts. He struck out 2,524 career batters, the most in M's team history.
If he were to ever get into the Hall of Fame, he'd join Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez as Mariners representatives. As stated above, Ichiro will get in as well.
