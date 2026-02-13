Many people have jumped on the Seattle Mariners when it comes to the upcoming season. However, one guy who has always been behind the team is their longtime broadcaster, Rick Rizzs, who will be entering his final year behind the microphone. He's been the team's radio voice since 1983, save for three seasons he spent in Detroit from 1992-94. Earlier this week, he said that he thinks the team will send him off in style in 2026.

“This team can get to the World Series and not only get there, but win it for the fans,” Rick Rizzs told Seattle’s Morning News on KIRO Newsradio Thursday. “I can’t wait to get down there on Sunday.”

He's especially excited about the acquisition of infielder Brendan Donovan. The versatile infielder hit .287 and was an All-Star last season; Rizzs says he has an intangible that cannot be measured.

“The Mariners get a guy who’s gonna play with his hair on fire,” Rizzs said of Donovan.

The Mariners are riding a wave of momentum

Feb 12, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) works a drill at Seattle Mariners workouts in Peoria, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

With the Seahawks winning the Super Bowl, the rise of the Kraken, and the belief that the Sonics NBA team could be returning soon, Seattle is one of th hottest sports cities on the US map rihtnow. The Mariners are hopind to add to that excitement in October, as they march to the Fall Classic.

“It’s a shared community between the football team and the baseball team and the Kraken,” Rizzs said. “We love this city. We love the fans. Everybody’s in the same boat. They buy into this place; they love the fan base.”

