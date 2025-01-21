Seattle Mariners Legend Ichiro Suzuki Elected to National Baseball Hall of Fame!
Congratulations are in order for Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki, who was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday night!
Suzuki earned election on his first ballot, receiving 99.7 percent of the vote. He was on all but one ballot.
Though the M's have had eight other former players and managers get elected to the Hall of Fame, Ichiro will join Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez as the only players to don an M's logo on his Hall of Fame plaque.
One of the best all-around players in baseball history, Ichiro spent 28 years as a professional player between the United States and Japan. Over nine seasons, Ichiro hit .353 in Japan, stealing 199 career bases and amassing 1,278 total hits.
He came to the United States in 2001 and promptly took the major leagues by storm, winning the Rookie of the Year and the American League MVP that season. He helped the Mariners win 116 games in that 2001 campaign, an American League record. They advanced to the ALCS before losing to the New York Yankees.
He was a two-time batting champion, a 10-time Gold Glover, a 10-time All-Star and a three-time Silver Slugger. He is also the single-season hit leader, having gotten 262 hits in the 2004 season.
In addition to the Mariners, he played for the Miami Marlins and New York Yankees. He also helped Team Japan win the World Baseball Classic in 2006 and 2009.
Ichiro is also the first Japanese player to get elected to the Hall of Fame.
