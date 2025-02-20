Seattle Mariners Legend Jay Buhner Reveals How Many Games He Will Call in 2025
The Seattle Mariners broadcast booth will have a new look in 2025 on both the radio and television side of things.
Dave Sims left the broadcast booth to take a role calling games for the New York Yankees and Mike Blowers departed the organization due to unknown reasons.
The Mariners formally announced the new voices and faces that will be calling games for the team in 2025. Aaron Goldsmith and Rick Rizz will be back in the broadcast booth as the lead announcers on the television and radio side of things, respectively.
Goldsmith will be joined on TV by Jay Buhner and Dave Valle. For radio, Gary Hill Jr. will take an extended role as an executive producer and engineer. Ryan Rowland-Smith and Angie Mentink will be featured on radio, TV and pre and post-game shows.
In a Tweet from Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Buhner revealed that he's scheduled for 19 games in 2025.
Most of the games will in Buhner's home state of Texas, where Seattle has two American League West rivals: the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. Buhner gave a quote to Jude that the latter tweeted out following the news of how many games Buhner would be calling:
“I’m a little nervous about it, getting back in the booth, trying to refamiliarize myself. But it’ll be fun. It’s like riding a bike. Baseball’s been my whole life, from Little League all the way up. It’s still a passion and I still bleed Mariner blue.”
Buhner was in the broadcast booth for two separate stints from 2002-05 and 2011-12.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NATIONAL BASEBALL HALL OF FAME HONORS LATE MARINERS ANNOUNCER DAVE NIEHAUS: The Hall of Fame recognized the late longtime Mariners broadcaster on what would have been his 90th birthday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PITCHER BRYCE MILLER CO-SIGNS LOGAN GILBERT AS CY YOUNG HOPEFUL: In a reply to a post from MLB Network, Miller offered a simple answer to the question about Gilbert being a Cy Young finalist in 2025. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER DAN WILSON TALKS ABOUT CAL RALEIGH'S GROWTH, ABILITY: The Mariners skipper talked about Raleigh's rise in the organization in a recent interview with ROOT Sports. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.