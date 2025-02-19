Seattle Mariners Manager Dan Wilson Discusses Cal Raleigh's Growth, Ability
There arguably wasn't a player more consistent for the Seattle Mariners in 2024 than starting catcher Cal Raleigh.
Raleigh was tasked with catching and calling pitches for arguably the best starting rotation in baseball. He caught more innings than any other catcher. And his efforts behind the plate led to him winning the American League Platinum Glove award.
Raleigh also was one of the best offensive catchers in the league. He hit .220 with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs in 2024. He broke the MLB record for most home runs by a catcher through their first four seasons (93).
Seattle's current manager (and a former catcher in his own right) Dan Wilson knew Raleigh very well when he was making his way through the team's farm system. In an interview with ROOT Sports, Wilson spoke more about Raleigh's ability, even in the Mariners farm system, and how important he's been for the team.
"It goes back to when he was drafted," Wilson said. "He was a kid out of Florida State, third-round pick I believe. And a guy that, you knew you saw something a little bit more special in Cal. Got through our minor league system pretty quickly. And I think we all knew that he was a little bit more advanced in terms of the mental side of the game. His dad being a Division I baseball coach, he'd been around high-level baseball his whole life. And I think that really helped him develop quickly. A guy that played every game at Florida State for three years behind the plate. So, a guy that we knew was durable, was battle-tested. ... He continued to get better and better each year. How he has impacted our team at the major league level has been outstanding. ... He wants to win. All those guys in that room want to win, and they want to win desperately. And I think that's what's driving us all. And we're excited to get that started on March 27 at T-Mobile Park."
Raleigh was named the team's MVP by the Seattle chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America in 2024. His defense, offense and durability will be paramount for the Mariners' odds of returning to the playoffs.
