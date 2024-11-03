Seattle Mariners Linked to Interesting and Complex Free Agent in Recent Article
After declining the team option on second baseman Jorge Polanco on Friday, the Seattle Mariners are in need of another player at the Keystone. Since trading away Robinson Cano after the 2018 season, the M's have started Dee Gordon, Shed Long, Dylan Moore, Adam Frazier, Kolten Wong and Polanco at second base, getting no concrete answer at the position.
Thus, the position is once again a position of need for Seattle heading into the 2025 season. The M's have an internal option in the form of Ryan Bliss, who debuted last season, and there had been thoughts that top prospect Cole Young would be ready for the job in 2025, but recent reporting suggested that he won't be.
If the M's want to go outside the organization, they've been connected to former San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim, who just became a free agent by declining his end of a mutual option.
Here's what Adam Jude of the Seattle Times had to say recently about a potential move for Kim:
Kim’s start to the 2025 season is expected to be delayed as he recovers from shoulder surgery, an injury that could force him to settle for a short-term deal. When healthy, he’s one of the most sure-handed fielders in baseball, capable of playing shortstop, second or third, and he has the sort of contact and on-base skills the Mariners sorely need in their lineup.
The shoulder surgery could certainly scare the Mariners off, but if Kim is willing to take a shorter-team deal to rebuild his value, then the M's could have a great find on their hands. It would be perfect for the M's if he would take a 2-year deal and the team could nearly two full years of production.
The 28-year-old Kim is a very intriguing player. First off, he can play all over the infield, having spent time at second base, third base and shortstop in his four major league seasons. He won a Gold Glove in 2023 for his work at second base, which is obviously the position we're talking about here.
He's also a lifetime .242 hitter with 47 career home runs and 78 stolen bases. His best year was 2023 when he hit .260 with 17 homers, 60 RBI and 38 steals.
