Mariners' Logan Gilbert Now Leads Baseball in this Great Category After Gem on Friday
The Seattle Mariners rallied to beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Friday night at T-Mobile Park but before the late-game heroics, Mariners' starter Logan Gilbert delivered another gem on the mound.
The righty, who is looking like an American League All-Star, gave the M's 6.0 innings, allowing just two earned runs while striking out three. Though he didn't have his best stuff, he found a way to keep his team in the game, setting the stage for the late-game magic.
With the performance, Gilbert now leads baseball in his great category, per @MarinersPR:
Logan Gilbert recorded his @MLB leading 14th quality start of the season in tonight's game.
Over his last 5 starts, he holds a 1.51 ERA (6 ER, 35.2 IP) with 1 BB, 31 SO and a 0.60 WHIP, including a 21.0 inning scoreless streak, the longest by an @Mariners pitcher this season.
Pitcher wins have declined in importance over the last decade, but quality starts have risen in importance, so for Gilbert to lead baseball shows how special he's been. His 14 quality starts are more than Corbin Burnes, Tanner Houck, Seth Lugo, Logan Webb and Zack Wheeler, who all have 13.
Gilbert got a no-decision but is 5-4 this year through 17 starts. He's got a sterling 2.72 ERA and has struck out 102 batters through 112.1 innings.
In addition to likely making the All-Star team, Gilbert is setting himself up for some Cy Young votes this season as well.
The Mariners are now 47-37 and will take on the Twins again on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. PT.
