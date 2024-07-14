Victor Robles Making a Case for Himself
Not much went right for the Seattle Mariners in their 2-1 loss against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday. One thing that did go right is the performance of outfielder Victor Robles.
Robles has been an asset for the Mariners since they acquired him. And he's proving it on a consistent basis.
Robles was signed by Seattle as a free agent back on June 4 after he was released by the Washington Nationals — a team he won the World Series with back in 2019.
Robles was struggling with injuries this season with the Nationals. When he was healthy, he wasn't performing. He was batting .120 for Washington in 14 games and 25 at-bats. He had no multi-base hits and just two RBIs.
Ever since Robles has made the 2,758-mile move from Washington to Seattle, he's played exceedingly well. Even while getting limited playing time.
Robles has batted 11-for-29 in 21 games for Seattle (.379 average) with four doubles, a home run and three RBIs.
Robles' main role on the team is to be a bat against left-handed pitchers and as a fill-in outfielder in case of injuries.
Ironically, Robles has done the best against righties recently. In his last three starts against right-handed pitchers, he's gone 5-for-8 with a home run, two doubles, two RBIs and has scored twice.
In Robles' lone start in July against a lefty, he went 0-for-2.
In a tweet from @EastCoastMs_, Robles led the Mariners in wRC+ (weighted runs created plus) during a week that the team went 5-2.
With the All-Star break and trade deadline coming in the next two weeks, the odds are slim for Robles to supplant outfielders Mitch Haniger, Dominic Canzone and Luke Raley as a consistent starting corner outfielder. At least until the dust settles from the trade deadline.
But the stats don't lie. Even if it is in a limited sample size, Seattle doesn't have a lot to lose giving Robles an extended look in the starting lineup.
