Seattle Mariners Offense Reaches Disappointing Milestone in Sunday Loss
The Seattle Mariners dropped their seventh of eight series with a 3-2 loss against the Los Angeles Angles on Sunday. The loss sent the Mariners into the All-Star break with a narrow 1.0 game lead in the American League West. It was also marred with miss opportunities as Seattle left the bases loaded for the third and fourth times in its last two games.
The Mariners also reached a disappointing milestone in the loss.
Seattle struck out 15 times against Los Angeles on Sunday. When Julio Rodriguez struck out in the second inning, that marked Seattle's 1,000th strikeout of the season. By the end of the game, the Mariners had struck out 1,013 times — the most in the league.
Seattle has struck out 64 times more than the next-highest team the Oakland Athletics (949), according to Statmuse.
This sets the Mariners on pace for 1,674 strikeouts by season's end. That would break the record of 1,596 set by the Chicago Cubs in 2021, according to Baseball-Almanac.
Seattle struggled against an Angels staff that has struggled all season.
According to TeamRankings.com, Los Angeles ranks 28th in team ERA this season (4.59). On Sunday, seven of the Mariners' strikeouts were against Carson Fulmer, who pitched 4.2 innings in his start. Fulmer is a reliever who got a spot-start on Sunday.
Seattle has a much-needed four-day layoff due to the All-Star break. Coming out of the break, the Mariners will face the Houston Astros — the team that's been breathing down their neck in the AL West.
Seattle has 64 more games this season to try and figure out the offense — which it will need to do to avoid being on the wrong side of MLB history.
