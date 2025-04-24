Seattle Mariners Looking to Accomplish Something They Haven't Done in 11 Years of History
The Seattle Mariners will finish out a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston.
After winning the middle game on Wednesday (8-5), the M's are now 13-11 on the season. If they can beat Boston on Thursday, they will accomplish not something not seen in the last 11 years of team history.
Per @MarinersPR:
The Mariners go for their first series win at Fenway Park since 2014, when they swept a 3-game series over the defending World Series champion Red Sox.
The lengthy trip across the country, coupled with the overall strength of the Red Sox rosters, have proven very difficult for the M's to navigate, and it will be hard for Seattle to break the spell on Thursday as the Red Sox send ace lefty Garrett Crochet to the mound against Bryan Woo.
Crochet is 2-1 this season with a 1.13 ERA, striking out 35 batters in 32.0 innings.
Woo has been excellent as well, so it should be a solid pitching matchup. He enters play at 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA.
The Mariners will be going with their right-heavy lineup against Crochet, as they'll start Donovan Solano (1B), Mitch Garver (C), Dylan Moore (RF), Leo Rivas (2B) and Ben Williamson (3B).
This means that Jorge Polanco, Luke Raley, Rowdy Tellez and Miles Mastrobuoni will all be available off the bench later in the game.
The Mariners will fly back to Seattle after the game and start a new series with the Miami Marlins on Friday night at T-Mobile Park.
