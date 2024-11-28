Seattle Mariners Lose Another Prominent Coach in Offseason Shuffle
There's a "brain drain" happening with regards to the Seattle Mariners organization. As a result of the M's success in developing pitchers, other teams are now trying to poach resources away - and succeeding.
Minor league pitching coordinator Matt Pierpont announced that he was leaving the organization on Wednesday for a more prominent role with the St. Louis Cardinals.
To the entire Mariners org, I just want to say thank you. There are no words to describe how special these past four years have been. It was an honor to be a part of this organization and work alongside such incredible people.
Excited for the next chapter with the Cardinals.
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times added the following context to the situation:
For the second year in a row, the Mariners are losing a highly regarded minor league pitching coordinator.
Matt Pierpont was a finalist for several big-league pitching jobs over the past few weeks, and he ultimately takes over as the St. Louis Cardinals’ Director of Pitching …
Pierpont is probably not a name known to most fans, given that he wasn't on the major league staff, but that doesn't mean it's not a big loss for the organization. The Mariners have done a good job over the last four years bringing guys to the big leagues, from Logan Gilbert (2021), George Kirby (2022), Bryce Miller (2023), and Bryan Woo (2023). Those four help make up arguably the best starting rotation in the big leagues.
Furthermore, Matt Brash and Troy Taylor have come up to find success in bullpen roles.
Miller put out a congratulatory message to Pierpont on social media as well.
