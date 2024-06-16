Mariners Lose Top Prospect For Season to Devastating Injury, Here's the Impact
As was feared over the last few days, Seattle Mariners' top prospect Jonny Farmelo has suffered a devastating knee injury that will cost him the rest of the season - and likely some of next season.
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times on social media:
Farmelo has a torn ACL.
The 19-year-old Farmelo had been playing at Single-A Modesto. He is the No. 6 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com. Drafted in the first-round of the 2023 draft out of the Virginia High School ranks, he was hitting .264 through his first 46 professional games. He posted a .398 on-base percentage for Modesto, hitting four home runs and bringing home 25. He also stole 18 bases.
This injury will remind M's fans of the torn ACL that former first-round pick Kyle Lewis suffered in 2016, right after being drafted. Lewis eventually went onto win the American League Rookie of the Year in 2020 with the M's but battled knee injuries throughout his tenure in Seattle. He ultimately was traded before the 2023 season to the Arizona Diamondbacks and is currently a free agent.
The impact of the Farmelo injury is rather widespread. First, Farmelo is only 19 right now, whereas Lewis was 21 when he injured his knee. That two years difference is certainly a big one as it allows Farmelo to be younger when fully recovered. However, it further delays his development, which is a loss for both him and the organization.
Finally, with the trade deadline approaching, it remains to be seen how this injury impacts his status on the trade market. Are teams now scared off of trading for him, impacting the M's ability to use him in a deal for a major league piece? Or did they never want to trade him period?
It all remains to be seen. Here's a portion of Farmelo's MLB.com prospect profile:
Farmelo quickly drew attention for his plus-plus speed that's already been touted among the best in the organization. He also plays above-average outfield defense, which raises his floor in the context of being a Major League contributor. And with a sound hit tool that puts a disciplined premium on driving the ball to all fields, along with the potential to grow into power, his ceiling is also high.
