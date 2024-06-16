Mariners Now in Spot They Haven't Been in Last 23 Years of Organizational History
After a thrilling 7-5 win on Saturday night, the Seattle Mariners are now 42-31 on the season. The 11 games over .500 is a new season-high and more importantly, they are now 7.5 games up on the Texas Rangers in the American League West.
As the M's attempt to win the West for the first time since 2001, they are in a spot they haven't been in since that season.
Per Dave "Softy" Mahler of 93.3 KJR on social media:
Mariners are 7.5 games up at the 73 game mark.
Last time they had a lead that big or better at this point:
2001.
Julio Rodriguez was 6 months old
The Mariners set a major league record with 116 wins that season and while this team likely won't be setting any records, they are certainly in a good spot right now. It's also important that Seattle continue to pad its division lead while it can, considering that the Rangers are due to get back Josh Jung, Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle and Max Scherzer in a matter of weeks. They undoubtedly will get stronger - and Evan Carter should be back as well.
The M's will attempt to get a three-game sweep of the Rangers on Sunday afternoon when the two sides finish out their series at T-Mobile Park.
First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT as righty Logan Gilbert battles fellow righty Dane Dunning. Seattle is 4-1 against Texas this year and is a whopping 16-5 against the American League West.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) M's are best team in baseball at these two things
2) Seahawks first-round pick throws out first pitch at M's game on Friday