Seattle Mariners Major Trade Acquisition Makes Franchise History in 4th Game With Team
The Seattle Mariners' newest trade acquisition hasn't wasted any time making an impact on his new club.
Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor has hit .333 (5-for-15) with three runs, a home run and an RBI through four games since being acquired by the M's last Thursday.
Naylor's home run was a solo shot that came in Seattle's 3-1 win against the Athletics on Monday.
On top of his first home run in a Mariners uniform, Naylor also put his name in the franchise record books.
Naylor had a steal on Monday, which gave him four through four games since joining Seattle. According to a post on "X" made by Mariners PR, Naylor became the first player in franchise history to steal four bases through their first four games with the team.
Naylor has scored 52 runs in 97 games this season and has hit 19 home runs, a triple and 12 home runs with 60 RBIs entering Tuesday. He's slashed .294/.360/.451 with an .811 OPS.
The Mariners acquired Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks in return for minor league pitching prospects Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi.
Seattle has been reported to have interest in several other players in the trade market, including Naylor's former Diamondbacks teammate, and former Mariners third baseman, Eugenio Suarez. The organization's president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto confirmed the club is also chasing high-leverage relievers.
It will be interesting to see other moves Seattle makes, if any. But for now, the acquisition of Naylor is paying off for the organization.
The MLB trade deadline takes place at 3 p.m. PT on July 31.
