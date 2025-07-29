Luis Castillo Posts Quality Start, Leads Seattle Mariners to 3-1 Win Over Athletics
The Seattle Mariners took advantage of a down day for the rest of the American League contenders with a 3-1 win against the Athletics on Monday at Sutter Health Park.
The Mariners improved to 57-50 with the victory, moved to three games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and retook the second AL Wild Card spot by half a game over the Boston Red Sox.
"Really good game tonight, really good effort," M's manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "I thought we did a really good job with (Athletics starting pitcher JP Sears) early on, offensively. Pushing the limits, putting up a lot of really good at-bats."
Seattle was able to hold the red-hot Athletics and rookie first baseman Nick Kurtz to only one run in the game.
Luis Castillo guided the Mariners through the majority of the game. He struck out four, hit a batter and allowed one earned run on five hits in seven innings pitched. The only blemish let up by Castillo was a fielder's choice hit by Brent Rooker that Luis Urias scored on in the bottom of the sixth.
"Today ... I think everything was working," Castillo said via translator Freddy Llanos after the game. "Not just me, but I think the group as a whole, the whole team. I give a lot of merit of what was working for me (to) just going out there and attacking the batter."
Rookier's fielder's choice had the potential to score more runs. Third baseman Ben Williamson was able to dive to stop the ball and skipped it back to second base to limit the damage to just the one run.
Matt Brash got out of a bases loaded situation in the bottom of the eighth and Andres Munoz continued his career-best season and earned his 24th save in 30 opportunities.
Williamson made another web-gem play to help Brash get out of the jam. He dove to gather the ball and made a quick scurry to third to leave the A's at one run.
Seattle was able to put up just enough offense to award Castillo with the victory.
Josh Naylor got the Mariners on the board with his first home run with his new club. It was a 405-foot solo shot hit to right field in the top of the second.
Naylor finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs, an RBI, a home run and a steal.
Naylor later scored on a sacrifice fly hit by Mitch Garver in the top of the fourth and Cal Raleigh gave Seattle its final run of the game with an RBI single in the top of the sixth.
Seattle will try and clinch a series win against the Athletics and gain more ground in the AL playoff race in Game 2 of the series at 7:05 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Logan Evans will start for the Mariners and Luis Severino will start for the Athletics.
