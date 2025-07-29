Seattle Mariners Trade Target's X-Rays Negative After Getting Hit By Pitch
As soon as the Seattle Mariners acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 24, there was news that immediately followed that the team would be looking to make additional moves.
One of the moves the Mariners are reported to be pursuing is a reunion with third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who also currently plays for the Diamondbacks.
There's several other teams aside from the M's in pursuit of Suarez's services, including the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs. Suarez, Seattle, and the rest of the teams interested in acquiring the 2025 All-Star seemed to avoid a potential scare.
Suarez exited a game between Arizona and the Detroit Tigers in the top of the ninth inning after he was hit by a pitch on his right hand Monday.
Per a postgame report from The Athletic's Tigers reporter Cody Stavenhagen, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Suarez was undergoing x-rays on his hand, which was "tender to the touch."
The x-rays came back negative, but Stavenhagen reported Suarez would undergo more tests Tuesday.
Suarez has scored 64 runs in 105 games this season and has hit 18 doubles and 36 home runs with 87 RBIs. He's slashed .248/.321/.577 with an .898 OPS. He's considered the most sought-after bat in the trade market and would become the first hitter in MLB history with 35 or more home runs to be traded midseason.
Suarez played with the Mariners for two season from 2022-23 and helped lead the organization to its first playoff berth in 21 years in 2022.
The MLB trade deadline is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT on July 31.
