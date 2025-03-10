Seattle Mariners Make Big Decision with Starting Pitcher Bryce Miller This Week
With Opening Day just 2.5 weeks away, the Seattle Mariners are making a notable decision with ace starting pitcher Bryce Miller.
The Mariners will pitch Miller on Tuesday in a minor league contest in order to keep him on a regular throwing schedule. The Mariners have an off-day from Cactus League games.
This report came from Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
The M's are clearly trying to line up their rotation for that opening series against the Athletics and this is the best way to do it in their eyes. Earlier in spring training, manager Dan Wilson spoke about the possibility of guys using minor league games as a way to get additional reps. This would seem to be an extension of that.
Edgar Martinez, the team's new hitting leader, utilized minor league games as a way to get extra at-bats, so the M's know they can use minor league games as a tool for major league guys.
Miller was excellent in 2024 for the Ms, making 31 starts. He went 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA. Armed with an upper-90s fastball, he added a splitter last season and is tinkering with a cutter in spring training to further diversify this offerings.
The righty also struck out 171 batters in 180.1 innings while also posting a low 0.98 WHIP. He pairs with Luis Castillo, George Kirby, Bryan Woo and Logan Gilbert to make one of the best rotations in the entire league.
Kirby will start the year on the injured list after being shut down last week with shoulder inflammation, but he shouldn't be out long.
