Seattle Mariners Make Multiple Roster Moves After Logan Gilbert Diagnosis

.@Mariners roster moves:



🔹 Tayler Saucedo, LHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Troy Taylor, RHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Logan Gilbert, RHP, placed on 15-day Injured List (right elbow flexor strain).

🔹 Casey Lawrence, RHP, designated for assignment.



