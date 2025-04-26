Seattle Mariners Make Multiple Roster Moves After Logan Gilbert Diagnosis
The Seattle Mariners placed All-Star pitcher Logan Gilbert on the injured list on Saturday after it was revealed that he had a Grade 1 flexor strain in his right elbow. The team says he will be shut down from throwing for two weeks and then re-evaluated.
While this is the best case scenario for now, it doesn't mean that the Mariners and Gilbert are out of the woods. Regardless, the team has made multiple roster moves in the wake of this decision.
Per Mariners PR on social media:
Tayler Saucedo, LHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.
Troy Taylor, RHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.
Logan Gilbert, RHP, placed on 15-day Injured List (right elbow flexor strain).
Casey Lawrence, RHP, designated for assignment.
Saucedo, 31, has spent five years in the big leagues with the Toronto Blue Jays and Mariners. He's gone 5-2 with a 4.22 ERA over 141 games. He struggled early on this season, pitching to a 13.50 ERA in three games before being sent back down.
He's been better in Tacoma, pitching to a 1.42 ERA over seven appearances.
Taylor, 23, is supposed to be a big part of this bullpen. He started the year on the injured list and then came back for one appearance before getting sent down again. He failed to record an out, giving up three earned runs. He also has struggled in Tacoma, pitchint to a 10.13 ERA over seven appearances.
Lawrence pitched five innings in relief on Friday, taking the loss against the Miami Marlins. The team will try to keep him in the organization and depth.
The Mariners play the Marlins again on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win in Boston, a milestone for Julio Rodriguez, the offensive resurgence and much more, including Dylan Moore's new approach at the plate. Curtis Rogers, the pre and postgame show host on Seattle Sports 710 stops by. CLICK HERE:
RANDY's ROLLIN: Randy Arozarena, who got his first off day of the season on Friday, has accomplished some personal history over the first month of the season. CLICK HERE:
WS BOUND? Buster Olney of ESPN certainly had fans excited when he mentioned Mariners and World Series in the same sentence. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.