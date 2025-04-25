Seattle Mariners Slugger Makes Personal History with On-Base Streak
The Seattle Mariners beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Thursday afternoon to move to 14-11 on the season. They are now tied with the Texas Rangers for first place in the American League West and will open up a new series with the Miami Marlins on Friday night (6:40 p.m. PT).
The Mariners have won 11 of their last 15 games and are playing their best baseball of the young season.
In the thick of it all has been Randy Arozarena. Acquired last trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays, Arozarena is hitting just .200 with four homers and 17 RBIs. However, he's had multiple big hits, including a game-tying homer on Opening Day and multiple RBIs in extra-inning wins vs. the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays.
With a .363 on-base percentage, Arozarena has also made some personal history in the early going.
Randy Arozarena has now reached base safely in 21 consecutive games (3/31-c), establishing a career-high on-base streak.
Now in his seventh season with the St. Louis Cardinals, Rays and Mariners, Arozarena is a career .252 hitter with 95 homers and 108 stolen bases. Known as a big-time performer, he will continue to be critical for Seattle as it chases its first American League West crown since 2001.
The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert to the mound on Friday night against Miami. He'll be opposed by veteran right-hander Cal Quantrill.
Gilbert is 1-1 with a strong 2.63 ERA while Quantrill is 1-2 with an 8.31 ERA.
