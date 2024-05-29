Seattle Mariners Make Radical Lineup Change Ahead of Wednesday Game
The Seattle Mariners are making a drastic lineup switch on Wednesday night before Game 3 of their series with the Houston Astros.
For the first time this season, Mitch Garver will be catching. He last caught a game in September of 2023 while playing for the Texas Rangers.
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times on social media:
Servais said they approached Garver about getting behind the plate a week ago. They felt it might help him get his bat going. Probably won’t catch the entire game.
Garver was signed this offseason to a two-year deal with the thought that he would be the M's full-time DH, but it just hasn't translated for him yet this season at the plate. Entering play on Wednesday, he's hitting just .171 with five home runs. It's unlikely that he'll become a true secondary catching option for this team, but getting back behind the plate will be a way for him to stay engaged throughout the game - and something that will allow him to take all the pressure off his offense.
The 33-year-old Garver has a solid big league resume, having hit 87 career homers through eight big league seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Rangers and Mariners. He hit 31 for the Twins back in 2019.
With the Mariners already having stolen two games against the Astros in this series, perhaps this is as good a time as any to try something new. It also gives Cal Raleigh a break against Justin Verlander, who he's 1-for-17 lifetime against.
The M's are 30-26.
