Julio Rodriguez Should Be Insulted After Astros' Choice on Tuesday Night
Make no mistake: Seattle Mariners' star Julio Rodriguez should be offended and insulted at what transpired in the bottom of the eighth inning on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park.
Let's refresh your memory as to the situation:
It was 2-2 and the M's had runners at second and third with one out. Ryan Bliss was on third base and Josh Rojas was on second. A laboring Ryan Pressly was on the mound.
The fact that that Astros' manager Joe Espada elected to play the situation the way he did should leave Rodriguez fuming. Espada could have walked Rodriguez to load the bases, avoiding him and setting up the double play.
He elected to pitch to him. He would rather face Rodriguez, likely banking on a strikeout, than set up the double play or at least a force out.
He could have brought in his $100+ million closer in Josh Hader to face Rodriguez, but instead, he thought he could get him with the struggling Pressly.
He could have walked Rodriguez and then used Hader to get the next batter, scheduled to be Cal Raleigh, who would have been turning around to the right side. Luke Raley, a lefty, would have been after Raleigh.
Espada could have done any of that, but he decided his best chance was to pitch to Rodriguez. That kind of disrespect should have Rodriguez furious. Would Espada have pitched to Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani in that situation? I think not. Rodriguez is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger who should strike fear into opposing managers. Evidently, Espada wasn't scared.
Julio made him pay by knocking in the game-winning run, and now he should use the situation as fuel moving forward.
The Mariners and Astros play again on Wednesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
