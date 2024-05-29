Luis Castillo Puts Himself Alongside Mariners' Royalty in Team History
The Seattle Mariners delivered another come-from-behind victory on Tuesday night, beating the Houston Astros, 4-2, at T-Mobile Park.
With the win, the M's are now 30-26 on the season. They lead the American League West by 3.5 games over the Texas Rangers and they are 5.5 games up on the Astros.
Though he didn't factor into the decision, starting pitcher Luis Castillo was solid on Tuesday, giving up just two earned runs over 6.0 innings. He struck out six and remains 4-6 on the season with a 3.28 ERA. He has now struck out 75 batters in 71.1 innings and has put himself alongside some franchise legends in organizational history.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Luis Castillo tosses his 9th consecutive outing of 5.0+ IP allowing 2-or-fewer earned runs, trailing only Félix Hernández (17 G) and Randy Johnson (10 G) for longest such streaks in @Mariners history.
Considering that Johnson is in the Hall of Fame and is one of the best pitchers in baseball history - and that Hernandez is in the team Hall of Fame - that's elite company for Castillo to be mentioned with.
Since being acquired by the M's at the trade deadline in 2022, Castillo has shown himself to be one of the top pitchers in the American League. An All-Star in 2023, he's 66-70 in his career, which spans eight years with the Cincinnati Reds and Mariners.
The Mariners will play the Astros again on Wednesday night with first pitch slated for 6:40 p.m. PT. George Kirby pitches against Justin Verlander.
