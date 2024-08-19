Seattle Mariners Make Some of the Most Random Baseball History Ever in Sunday Win
The Seattle Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates in lopsided fashion on Sunday afternoon at PNC Park. The 10-3 win halted the M's five-game losing streak and moved them to 64-61 on the season. Though scuffling, they remain on the fringes of the playoff race at 4.0 games back in the American League West.
Sundays' win was much-needed for the M's, who got an excellent pitching performance from George Kirby and got a balanced offensive attack, pounding out 13 hits in total. Seattle also hit three home runs (Cal Raleigh, Josh Rojas, Dominic Canzone) and made some of the weirdest and most random baseball history you've ever seen.
Per Alex Mayer, who is the lead stat man for @MarinersPR. He comes up with a wild and zany stat after every Mariners win, and this may be his best work yet.
The @Mariners are the first team in HISTORY to have 6+ players with an R last name (Robles, Rodríguez, Raleigh, Raley, Rojas, Rivas) score a R (run) in a game. And of course it’s against the Pirates. Arrrrrr!
Does that stat mean anything? No. But is it nice to finally crack a smile after the hellish week that was? Yes.
The Mariners will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at 7:10 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo will be on the mound against right-hander Gavin Stone. Woo threw seven scoreless innings in his last outing against the Detroit Tigers.
The Dodgers currently lead the National League West and are looking for their first World Series since 2020.
