Seattle Mariners Top Prospect Hits Incredible Feat on Saturday Night
At the major-league level, the Seattle Mariners are in the process of throwing away a once-promising season. The M's held a 10.0 game lead in the American League West on June 19 but have gone 19-30 since, falling all the way to 4.0 games back with 38 games to play.
However, at the minor-league level, the M's continue to see good development from their top prospects, including the power-hitting Laz Montes.
Montes, who is ranked a Top-100 prospect by most major outlets, accomplished an incredibly rare feat on Saturday night. He is currently playing for the High-A Everett Aquasox.
Per @MiLBMariners on social media:
Lazaro Montes collected his 90th RBI on Saturday. Only 3 players in the minors have more RBI in 2024.
Deyvison De Los Santos 97
Kyle Garlick 91
Shay Whitcomb 91
Lazaro Montes 90
Montes is the No. 48 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com's latest rankings. He's hitting .290 across the Low-A and High-A levels this year, with 16 homers and 90 RBI. It's been more of a struggle for Montes at High-A, as he's hitting .259 with a .712 OPS in 38 games, but he's still finding a way to be productive.
The following is a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
othing stood out more than his raw power, which has legitimate 80-grade potential based on multiple exit velocity readings beyond 110 mph, thanks mostly to swinging at the right pitches. The obvious comparison -- one that he's publicly made himself -- is to fellow Cuba native Yordan Alvarez. Both trained with famed hitting instructor Aldo Marrero as amateurs.
The Mariners will be back in action on Sunday morning with first pitch coming at 10:35 a.m. PT.
