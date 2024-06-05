Mariners Making Franchise History as They Do Something Not Done Since 2003
The Seattle Mariners have won eight of their last nine games to move to a season-high eight games over .500 at 35-27.
The M's beat the A's, 4-3, on Tuesday night to move to 5.5 games up in the American League West. The Texas Rangers are in second and the Houston Astros are in third.
Per Seattle Mariners' On Tap on "X:"
Mariners win! Mariners win!
July 9th 2003 was last time we had a 5.5 game lead in the division. 21 years ago
5.5 up on Rangers. 7 up on Astros.
Winners of 8 of the last 9.
A close one but a good win on Scott Servais’ birthday!
The Mariners are an imperfect team, ranking near the bottom in several offensive metrics, but they pitch well and play generally good defense, which keeps them in most games.
Furthermore, they are in a soft spot in the schedule, having just swept the Los Angeles Angels and taking the first game from Oakland. They'll also play the Chicago White Sox, the worst team in baseball, in the next week.
There's also reason for optimism that the M's will continue to improve. Julio Rodriguez, who hit 32 homers a season ago, still hasn't really gotten going offensively and Jorge Polanco, the team's biggest acquisition over the winter, is hitting under .200 and is currently hurt. If those guys get hot like they can, the M's can see the offense spike.
They'll be back in action on Wednesday against the A's with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady
RELATED MARINERS CONTENT
1) Mariners beat Athletics in series opener despite injury to Munoz
2) Former M's ace is still the most recent pitcher to accomplish this feat in baseball history