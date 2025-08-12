Inside The Mariners

Seattle Mariners Making Fun Changes in Broadcast Booth For Upcoming Road Trip

Per a note from Brad Adam of ROOT Sports, the Mariners are handling the broadcast duties in a different way this week.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash (47) reacts to the final out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 8.
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matt Brash (47) reacts to the final out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park on Aug. 8. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
After winning nine of 10 games on their most recent homestand, the Seattle Mariners hit the East Coast again this week for six games against the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hits a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels a
Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) hits a home run during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on July 25. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Sunday's game against the Mets is set to be broadcast on ESPN as part of the Little League World Series Classic, but the first five games of the road trip will be handled in a fun and different way from a broadcast perspective. And the format will look familiar to longtime M's fans.

Mariners broadcaster Brad Adam of ROOT Sports joined the most recent 'Refuse to Lose' podcast and outlined what's going to happen:

"​This ​road ​trip, ​we're ​going ​to ​switch, ​​and ​we're ​going ​to ​split ​it ​like ​the ​good ​ole' ​days, Brady. You're ​going to ​like ​this. ​So ​back ​when ​(Dave) Niehaus ​and (Rick) Rizzs ​used ​to ​split ​TV ​and ​radio, ​we're ​going ​to ​do ​that this ​next ​five ​games ​with ​Aaron (Goldsmith) ​off. I'm ​going ​to ​take ​the ​first ​three ​innings ​of ​TV, ​and then go to ​radio, ​and ​Rick ​Rizzs ​is ​going ​to ​come ​over ​and ​do ​the ​last ​four ​through ​nine (innings), ​or ​however ​long ​it ​goes, ​on ​tv. ​So ​we're ​going ​to ​switch. ​That'll ​be ​fun. ​Be ​fun ​to ​get Rizzs back ​on ​TV."

It will certainly be a treat for Mariners fans to get to hear Rizzs on television again, and to hear Adam on radio.

You can listen to the full interview with Adam as part of 'Refuse to Lose' in the podcast player below:

The Mariners enter play at 66-53 and just one game back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Seattle also holds the top wild card spot by 1.5 games over Boston.

First pitch is 3:35 p.m. PT.

