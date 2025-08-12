Seattle Mariners Making Fun Changes in Broadcast Booth For Upcoming Road Trip
After winning nine of 10 games on their most recent homestand, the Seattle Mariners hit the East Coast again this week for six games against the Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets.
Sunday's game against the Mets is set to be broadcast on ESPN as part of the Little League World Series Classic, but the first five games of the road trip will be handled in a fun and different way from a broadcast perspective. And the format will look familiar to longtime M's fans.
Mariners broadcaster Brad Adam of ROOT Sports joined the most recent 'Refuse to Lose' podcast and outlined what's going to happen:
"This road trip, we're going to switch, and we're going to split it like the good ole' days, Brady. You're going to like this. So back when (Dave) Niehaus and (Rick) Rizzs used to split TV and radio, we're going to do that this next five games with Aaron (Goldsmith) off. I'm going to take the first three innings of TV, and then go to radio, and Rick Rizzs is going to come over and do the last four through nine (innings), or however long it goes, on tv. So we're going to switch. That'll be fun. Be fun to get Rizzs back on TV."
It will certainly be a treat for Mariners fans to get to hear Rizzs on television again, and to hear Adam on radio.
You can listen to the full interview with Adam as part of 'Refuse to Lose' in the podcast player below:
The Mariners enter play at 66-53 and just one game back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. Seattle also holds the top wild card spot by 1.5 games over Boston.
First pitch is 3:35 p.m. PT.
