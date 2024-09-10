Seattle Mariners Making Noticeable Improvements Under New Regime
The Seattle Mariners will enter a nine-game homestead starting at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres.
The Mariners have 18 games left in the season and are 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and 3.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the final Wild Card spot (as of Monday).
It's still not an ideal situation for Seattle. It was 10 games ahead in the AL West in mid-June. But an almost historically-bad offense resulted in a just as historically-bad collapse.
That collapse resulted in the firing of nine-year manager Scott Servais. Dan Wilson was hired as the new skipper and Edgar Martinez was brought in as the new hitting coach.
The Mariners haven't all of the sudden turned into Murderer's Row, but there have been noticeable improvements.
Seattle has gone 9-7 in the 16 games since Wilson took over as manager.
Over that stretch, they've had a .242 batting average (18th in the league), a .347 on-base percentage (fourth), 121 weighted runs created-plus (fourth), a 24.2 strikeout percentage (11th) and have drawn 73 walks (first), according to @EastCoastMs_ on "X".
Seattle has also hit 18 home runs over that stretch (tied for 15th in the league).
Seattle still has an opportunity to make its way to the postseason after many pundits thought its season was effectively done. And the additions of Wilson and Martinez to the staff are a big reason why.
