Seattle Mariners Ace Set Personal History in Tough Loss on Saturday
The Seattle Mariners lost an extremely tough contest against the St. Louis Cardinals and were looking to reverse their fortunes on Sunday.
It was a disappointing defeat for Seattle and it was also a mixed bag for the team's starting pitcher and 2024 All-Star, Logan Gilbert.
Gilbert struck out 10 batters in eight innings pitched on Saturday. His second-to-last strikeout was his 190th of the season — a new single-season career high.
Gilbert will likely get at least three more starts before the ending of the season and barring a disastrous stretch, he'll finish with over 200 strikeouts for the first time in his four-year career. He's had 174 or more strikeouts in each of the last three seasons.
Gilbert allowed just two hits in his start on Saturday. Unfortunately, one of them was the two-run home run that gave the Cardinals the win in the eighth.
Gilbert has been one of the least-supported starting pitchers in the league in terms of run support. And Saturday was the latest one in a season full of poor offensive performances when he's been on the bump.
As mentioned before, Gilbert still will get at least three more starts in the regular season. There will be more opportunities for Seattle to buck that trend before the end of the year.
The Mariners entered play on Sunday at 72-71. They are 5.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They are 4.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot.
