Seattle Mariners Manage to Survive Late Push From San Diego Padres, Win 4-3
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners were able to ward off an attempted rally from the San Diego Padres in a 4-3 victory on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners improved to 72-62 on the season, and pulled within one game of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West at the conclusion of the game. It was the M's' second consecutive series win and gave them a 4-2 record on the homestand.
"Excellent win today. Excellent series win today," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said after the game. " ... Just a great ball game all around. I think offensively, again, off (San Diego starter Yu Darvish), did a lot of good things in the box. A lot of good at-bats, created a lot of traffic."
In the previous two games of the series, the Padres broke out to an early lead and forced the Mariners to respond. Seattle struck first in the series finale.
With two outs and third baseman Eugenio Suarez on second, right fielder Luke Raley hit an RBI double to center field to put the Mariners in front 1-0 in the bottom of the second.
Raley's double allowed Seattle to play with the lead until Suarez broke the seal in the bottom of the fourth.
With runners on the corners and no outs, Suarez hit a three-run home run to left field. It was his second game in a row with a three-run blast and gave him 104 RBIs on the season, which tied a career-high he set in 2018 with the Cincinnati Reds.
"I'm not the type of (hitter) that I'm looking for a specific pitch," Suarez said in a postgame interview. "I'm always ready for something in my strike zone. And (Darvish) left that cutter right there and I was ready."
Suarez's homer chased Darvish out of the game. The San Diego starter finished with three strikeouts, one walk and four earned runs allowed on four hits (one home run).
In the opposite dugout, Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo saw a league-best streak come to an end.
In the top of the sixth, The Padres had runners on first and second with no outs. Woo allowed an RBI single to San Diego left fielder Gavin Sheets and another, non-run-scoring single to second baseman Jose Iglesias.
Woo was pulled with Seattle in front 4-1. The Padres had the bases loaded with two outs.
Woo's early pull marked the end of a 25-game streak that saw him go at least six innings in his starts. He finished with six strikeouts, one walk, one hit batter and two earned runs allowed on six hits in 5.2 innings pitched. He was dinged with a second earned run after Freddy Fermin laid down an RBI sacrifice bunt on the first pitch the Padres saw against the Mariners bullpen.
"You just want to be in those spots, finish the job," Woo said after the game. "Just wasn't able to do it. Dan gave me more than a long enough leash, giving me the opportunity to try and get out of it. I didn't do my job, and that's the business sometimes."
Speier got out of the bases-loaded jam in the sixth, and Seattle's relievers were able to maintain a 4-2 lead until the top of the ninth when the ball was handed to All-Star closer Andres Munoz.
With two outs, San Diego right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. hit an RBI double for the eventual final of 4-3. Munoz induced a groundout from center fielder Ramon Laureano to end the game.
Munoz earned his 31st save of the season in 37 opportunities. It was his 70th career save with the Mariners — fifth most in franchise history.
Seattle will have a day off Thursday before beginning a nine-game road trip with the first of a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians at 4:10 p.m. PT on Friday.
George Kirby will start for the Mariners and Logan Allen will start for the Guardians.
